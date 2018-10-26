Support the news

Survey: Opioid Crisis In Mass. May Be More Far-Reaching Than Originally Believed03:45
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
October 26, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail

A new survey by researchers at Boston Medical Center finds that the opioid crisis may be hitting far more people in Massachusetts than previously estimated.

The group's analysis finds that 4.6 percent — 275,000 people — older than 11 had opioid use disorder in 2015, which is nearly four times higher than previous estimates.

Infectious disease physician Joshua Barocas of Boston Medical Center, who led the study, spoke to Morning Edition about the findings.

 

This segment aired on October 26, 2018.

Jack Lepiarz Twitter Reporter and Anchor
Jack Lepiarz is a reporter and anchor at WBUR.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news