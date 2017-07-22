Dear Sugars
The Power Of No, Part 2: Oprah Winfrey
"What do I want?" This is the question Oprah Winfrey finally asked herself, after years of struggling to say "no" to people in her life. In the second of this two-part series, the Sugars continue their conversation with Oprah Winfrey on when, why and how to say "no."
