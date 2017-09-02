Support the news

In The Shadow Of Damaged Parents — With Dr. Richard Almond

September 02, 2017
A damaged parent can cast a dark shadow over our lives, especially when we inherit some of that damage. Steve’s father, the psychoanalyst Dr. Richard Almond, joins the Sugars to answer letters and offer a way out.

