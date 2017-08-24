After 18 Months, Boston Teachers Union And City Agree To New Contract

After 18 months of negotiations, the Boston Teachers Union and the city announced Thursday they have tentatively agreed on a new contract.

Mayor Marty Walsh says the agreement improves hiring processes and provides a reasonable wage increase.

"It's good for our students, good for our teachers, and good for our district," Walsh said during a joint press conference with city and union officials. "And it continues to allow us to be the best urban district in the country."

Under the new contract, teachers and paraprofessionals will get a retroactive 2 percent pay raise for this past school year, and a 3 percent raise for the upcoming year.

The city also agreed to hire more nurses and expand the paid parental leave policy.

Jessica Tang, president of the Boston Teachers Union, says the new contract marks a new start after months of contentious negotiations.

"It's so great to make this announcement here because it's an affirmation to collaborate and collaborate for professional learning growth, for our educators and also our commitment to our schools and our students," Tang said during Thursday's press conference.

The new agreement still needs to be ratified by union members and approved by the Boston School Committee.

And officials say they will begin negotiating a new contract for the 2018-2019 school year soon.