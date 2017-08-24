In a small classroom in the headquarters of the Mashpee Wampanoag tribe, children recite words in the language of their ancestors.

The name of the school is Mukayuhsak Weekuw, or "the children's house." Thirteen kids — kindergartners and 3- and 4-year-olds — will study at the school starting this September, which first opened last fall.

The school is predicated on the work of Jessie Little Doe Baird, a linguist and member of the Mashpee Wampanoag tribe who almost single-handedly saved the language from extinction.

"We speak about them as being sleeping rather than dead because it's a sign of respect for the indigenous languages," says Jennifer Weston, the language program administrator for the Wôpanâak Language Reclamation Project, the nonprofit that runs the Wampanoag immersion school. "The language doesn't really leave, the human community just loses the capacity to appreciate it for periods of time."

Weston adds that the journey to opening the Mukayuhsak Weekuw school was 23 years long. But she puts it into the four-century legacy of British colonialism and the wiping out of Wampanoag culture.

"The overarching goal of the Wôpanâak language reclamation project is to return language home," she says. "So that's a big piece of what we're doing in the school ... the children are literally taking their language home with them and able to teach their family members."

The Mukayuhsak Weekuw school is funded by a three-year grant from the federal Administration for Native Americans. It was originally meant to be a charter school, but Weston said state education officials doubted the school's ability to deliver a curriculum in the language.

Creating that curriculum would not be an easy task, as the last living speaker died more than a century ago. So administrators teamed up with the Montessori Academy of Cape Cod and adopted Montessori teaching methods.

'Learning Their Culture'

Under the Montessori philosophy children learn in multi-age classrooms to be independent, but also to have a sense of order.

At the tribal headquarters in Mashpee, two teachers are in the classroom at all times speaking strictly in Wôpanâak. The room has a series of stations where kids can hammer nails, wash dishes, and add colored droplets to water.

Visitors to the classroom are asked to use zero English, but the children often revert to English. One of the linguists, Tia Pocknett, is playing a language game with one of the kids.