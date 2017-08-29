Edify
Late Mass. Education Commissioner Mitchell Chester Remembered02:33Play
Family, friends and colleagues gathered at Harvard University to say goodbye to Mitchell Chester, the overseer of Massachusetts' public schools. At the time of his death in June, Chester was the nation's longest-serving state education commissioner. WBUR's Max Larkin reports for Morning Edition on what attendees said about Chester's dedication to his work and his family.
This segment aired on August 29, 2017.
