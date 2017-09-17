Support the news

12 Harvard Student Groups: Reinstate Chelsea Manning As Fellow

September 17, 2017
Widener Library in Harvard Yard. (Joe Difazio for WBUR)

Twelve Harvard University student groups are condemning the school's reversal of a decision to name Chelsea Manning a visiting fellow.

The groups released a statement Saturday calling for Harvard to reinstate Manning as a fellow.

Harvard reversed its decision on Friday, one day after CIA Director Mike Pompeo scrapped a planned appearance over the visiting fellow designation for the soldier convicted of leaking classified information.

Harvard Kennedy School Dean Douglas Elmendorf says on the school's website that naming Manning a visiting fellow was a mistake. He says Manning is still invited to spend a day at the school and speak to students.

Manning wrote on Twitter that Harvard chills "marginalized voices under (at) cia pressure."

Elmendorf didn't immediately respond to a phone call and email seeking comment on Saturday.

