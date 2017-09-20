Despite concerns international students would decide not to apply to colleges and universities in the U.S. following the election of President Trump, application numbers among these students are up in Massachusetts.

Elsewhere in the nation, the picture is much different: 40 percent of U.S. colleges saw a decline in applications last year from international students.

WBUR's Fred Thys recently attended National Association for College Admission Counseling conference in Boston where this issue was discussed.