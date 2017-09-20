Support the news

As Colleges Across U.S. See Decline In International Students' Applications, Mass. Schools Do Not04:17Download

Play
September 20, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

Despite concerns international students would decide not to apply to colleges and universities in the U.S. following the election of President Trump, application numbers among these students are up in Massachusetts.

Elsewhere in the nation, the picture is much different: 40 percent of U.S. colleges saw a decline in applications last year from international students.

WBUR's Fred Thys recently attended National Association for College Admission Counseling conference in Boston where this issue was discussed.

This segment aired on September 20, 2017.

Earlier:

Fred Thys Twitter Reporter
Fred Thys reports on politics and higher education for WBUR.

More…

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Edify

Support the news

Edify funding provided by Inversant, empowering families to invest in higher education.