New Mass. Education Plan Passes Test, Resets Accountability System04:10Play
A new Massachusetts plan to improve public education — and evaluate the success of schools has passed a critical test.
The federal Department of Education has approved the state's plan after initially pushing back. The changes are allowed under a new federal law designed to promote innovation and flexibility.
WBUR's Max Larkin joined WBUR's All Things Considered to discuss the changes.
This segment aired on September 22, 2017.
