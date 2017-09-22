Support the news

September 22, 2017
A new Massachusetts plan to improve public education — and evaluate the success of schools has passed a critical test.

The federal Department of Education has approved the state's plan after initially pushing back. The changes are allowed under a new federal law designed to promote innovation and flexibility.

WBUR's Max Larkin joined WBUR's All Things Considered to discuss the changes.

This segment aired on September 22, 2017.

