UMass Is Under Intolerable Financial Pressure. Let’s Work Together To Relieve It.

The University of Massachusetts has a bad case of the college-cost disease, a contagion that is sweeping across America. The cost of attending, in tuition and fees, has increased three years running — by a total of 16 percent. That’s $1,915 more per student.

UMass administrators say they wish it were otherwise — because, everything else being equal, higher tuition hurts their competitiveness. But does it? Enrollment is up 6.5 percent in the last five years, and it is expected to grow an average of 1.6 percent annually until 2021.

The median disposable income of student families has not gone up. So what is filling the gap? Student loans, of course. A quick estimate shows that 37 percent of UMass tuition is paid with student loans (and this number does not include Parent Plus loans, which have been on the increase).*

If UMass had raised tuition without the help of student loans, it would never have gotten its price even as its enrollment grew. Many Massachusetts residents would have placed their education dollars in other institutions, or simply decided a college education was too expensive.

Beacon Hill knows that years of decreasing state aid to UMass have merely shifted the cost of education to the federal government, which has compensated by lending more. That cynicism is helped along by the parents who, so beaten down by a culture of debt, never call their representatives to complain about decreased state aid.

Gov. Charlie Baker made a small down payment this year: increasing state aid by one percent, while acknowledging he cannot do more while healthcare costs take up so much of the budget.