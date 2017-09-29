Support the news

DeVos Defends Her Approach To Education During Harvard Visit04:54Download

Play
September 29, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
Protesters stand and hold signs and demonstrate during a speech by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos at Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government on Thursday. (Maria Danilova/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Protesters stand and hold signs and demonstrate during a speech by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos at Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government on Thursday. (Maria Danilova/AP)

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is defending her record and her free-market approach to education.

At a forum at Harvard Thursday night, she was greeted with protesters who accused her of being too friendly to corporate interests and weak on campus assault and structural racism.

WBUR's Max Larkin was there and joined Morning Edition to discuss.

This segment aired on September 29, 2017.

Related:

Max Larkin Twitter Digital Reporter
Max Larkin is a multimedia reporter for Edify, WBUR's education vertical.

More…

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Edify

Support the news

Edify funding provided by Inversant, empowering families to invest in higher education.