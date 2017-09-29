Edify
Support the news
DeVos Defends Her Approach To Education During Harvard Visit04:54Play
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is defending her record and her free-market approach to education.
At a forum at Harvard Thursday night, she was greeted with protesters who accused her of being too friendly to corporate interests and weak on campus assault and structural racism.
WBUR's Max Larkin was there and joined Morning Edition to discuss.
This segment aired on September 29, 2017.
Related:
Max Larkin Digital Reporter
Max Larkin is a multimedia reporter for Edify, WBUR's education vertical.
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Edify
Support the news