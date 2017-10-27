Sexual Harassment Claims Made Against Prominent BU Scientist

Editor's Note: This story contains details that may be upsetting to some readers.

In 1999, when she was a graduate student, Jane Willenbring says she made a promise to herself: One day, she would report what she calls the horrific treatment she received during scientific field work in Antarctica.

"It was possibly the worst ... the worst experience of my life," Willenbring says.

Jane Willenbring on a field expedition to Antarctica (Courtesy of Adam Lewis)

That long-ago promise to someday tell the story helped get her through the abuse she says she experienced. Last year, feeling secure in a new tenured position, Willenbring sent a letter to Boston University describing what she says happened during her first Antarctic summer with her supervisor, David Marchant.

He was then an assistant professor in earth sciences at BU, widely recognized already for outstanding research on the East Antarctic Ice Sheet. His research changed the way people understand the stability of that ice sheet. He has a glacier named after him.

But Willenbring says he revealed another side on that trip.

"It was all sort of remarks about how bad I was, what a slut I was, how stupid I was, how I didn't belong in science," she says. "There were constant comments about my body, and it also got quite physical. He would push me down and sort of attempt to dominate me, sometimes even sitting on top of me and spitting on me."

One week, Willenbring says, Marchant threw rocks at her every time she urinated in the field.

And a year before that trip, Chicago-area high school science teacher Hillary Tulley reports a similar experience with Marchant in Antarctica. Tulley traveled through a National Science Foundation program that sends teachers to Antarctica.

"As soon as we got off the helicopter in Beacon Valley," Tulley says, "he grabbed me by my arms and shoulders and wheeled me around and almost threw me to the ground, and called me the c-word and an idiot b----, and said, 'We don't have time for sightseeing. We have to set up camp.' And I don't think I had taken two steps yet."

Later, during meals, Tulley says Marchant made regular comments about her breasts.

Another graduate student was present during both Willenbring's and Tulley's expeditions to Antarctica with Marchant. The student, Adam Lewis, told WBUR he witnessed Marchant being cruel to Willenbring and using coarse sexual language. And he says Marchant made grotesque sexual comments about Tulley's body when she was not around.

Tulley and Lewis have both written letters that are included in the Title IX sexual harassment complaint Willenbring has brought against Marchant at BU. Another former BU graduate student has also filed a separate Title IX complaint.

And on Thursday, the U.S. House Science Committee announced it has opened an investigation into the allegations of sexual harassment against Marchant. The committee wrote to BU seeking documents related to the assault investigation, as well as to the more than $5 million in federal grant research he received.