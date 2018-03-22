As Students Plan Another March For Gun Control, WBUR Poll Finds Widespread Support

As thousands of Massachusetts students are readying another march for gun control this Saturday, most voters stand with them.

Seventy-three percent of respondents to a new WBUR poll (topline results, crosstabs) say they support the recent student activism. Even larger majorities favor some of the reforms that many students are calling for. Those positions, if made legally binding, would expand what are already among the nation’s most comprehensive gun laws. Only 12 percent of those polled want the state to relax its gun laws.

On Wednesday, gun control advocates of all ages crammed into the House Members' Lounge. Along with them were Massachusetts alumni of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, the school that bore witness to a school shooting that killed 17 people on Valentine’s Day.

At the podium, Rep. Marjorie Decker says the nation has learned a lot in the past five weeks, mostly by following the lead of young people from Parkland — and from Massachusetts.

"Now is the time that — while we grieve — we also organize and mobilize and demand that our elected officials take action to keep us safe," she said. "If there’s more to do, then we must do more."

Erin Heim, of Somerville, is a 2008 graduate of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. She was joined by ERPO bill sponsors Rep. Marjorie Decker, left, and Rep. David Linsky, right. (Sam Doran/State House News Service)

Massachusetts already has tough gun laws, and the nation's lowest rate of deaths by firearm. "That's not a coincidence," Decker said.

But she also has an idea of what more state leaders can do. She's sponsoring a bill that would allow families or law enforcement to tell a judge that someone who owns a gun might pose an "extreme risk" to themselves or others.

"The judge can then remove that gun, the ammunition, and that license for one year," she said. "We can save lives."

Several other states, including Connecticut and Rhode Island, already have similar “red flag laws” in place, which a recent study suggests help prevent suicides.

The extreme-risk protection order, or ERPO, is one of the foremost demands of students organizing around gun violence in this state.

During walkouts last week, 17-year-old Charlotte Lowell, of Andover, used her time at a State House podium to say that students' civil disobedience is an effort to convince older generations to come around to their point of view.

"Adults, support us. Legislators, support us ... We are the future generation of voters, and we're calling on you to take action on gun reform right now," she said.