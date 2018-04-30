Support the news

UMass Finances Under Scrutiny After Mount Ida Purchase03:46
April 30, 2018
Amid protests from students and faculty at UMass Boston, the chancellor of UMass Amherst's campus is defending its deal to take over the campus of Mount Ida College in Newton. Plans laid out by the chancellor show how the school hopes to increase revenue and pay for the move.

WBUR's Fred Thys has been examining finances for the UMass campus and joined Morning Edition to discuss.

This segment aired on April 30, 2018.

