The proposed purchase of 72 acres of prime real estate in Newton by UMass Amherst has some higher education advocates crying foul.

Champions of the deal say it will benefit all students in the Boston area, and that what's good for UMass Amherst benefits the whole system.

But to some UMass Boston students and professors, the deal smacks of the rich getting richer — and the poor on the outside looking in.

"Putting another campus in the vicinity of Boston makes it harder for our working class, majority minority students to compete for jobs, internships and money in a city that already has dozens of schools competing for it," says Katie Mitrano, UMass student union president.

Mitrano joined hundreds of protesters recently at a rally decrying the deal, framing it as a majority white campus encroaching on the territory of the only majority minority campus in the UMass system.

UMass Amherst campus advocates counter with statistics: Amherst graduates about as many students of color as Boston, and 11,000 Amherst undergrads hail from the Boston area — more than any other college or university in the state.

"We serve the entire commonwealth, and the great majority of students in Massachusetts come from eastern Mass., so we are really, with the Newton campus, creating a new set of experiential learning opportunities that will really benefit students who live in the Boston area," says Ed Blaguszewski, spokesman for UMass Amherst.

About 800 students will be able to move into the former Mount Ida dorms quickly, officials say. The campus is in such good shape that the transition would be turnkey — with the campus up and running by the fall 2018 semester.

The UMass president and Gov. Charlie Baker's education secretary both back the deal. Even UMass Boston interim Chancellor Barry Mills is skeptical the move would negatively affect the Boston campus.

"There are a gazillion schools in the Boston area. Study away at UMass Amherst for experiential learning? OK, so they're going to have a sign in Newton, and it could be good for them, maybe. I don't want to diminish the fact that they're nearby, in Newton. But I don't think it actually has a significant effect on us," Mills told the Dorchester Reporter last month.

But the chancellor's deans at UMass Boston disagree. All 13 responded to news of the deal, which they say blindsided them, with an open letter, saying the deal perpetuates a perception of second-class treatment of the Boston campus.