Police, school administrators and human rights officials in the town of Arlington will meet next week to determine what action to take against teenagers who sprayed hate graffiti at the high school.
A swastika and anti-gay slurs were found spray-painted on the building, parking lot and a trash can at the school on May 2.
Naomi Greenfield, co-chair of the Arlington Human Rights Commission, and Helene Newberg, a commissioner on the town's LGBTQIA Rainbow Commission, join WBUR to discuss.
This segment aired on May 9, 2018.
