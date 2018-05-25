Support the news

In The Wake Of Mount Ida Closure, Legislature Considers More Control Over Higher Ed05:01
May 25, 2018
The sudden decision to shut down Mount Ida College came to most as a surprise. But its closure highlights a deeper problem in Massachusetts higher education — small colleges struggling with financial difficulties.

To prevent more Mount Ida scenarios, lawmakers are currently considering legislative action. It might mean giving the Department of Higher Education more authority to oversee all colleges and universities — even privates ones.

Massachusetts Commissioner of Higher Education Carlos Santiago told Morning Edition he believes more needs to be done ahead of the biggest challenges colleges inevitably must face.

