Study: Out-Of-State Students With Lower Test Scores Admitted To UMass Amherst More
It's easier for out-of-state students to get into UMass Amherst than it is for in-state students, according to a study from the Pioneer Institute.
Since 2010, high school grade point averages and SAT scores for accepted students are lower on average for out-of-state students than for in-state students. The study also finds that in-state students admitted to UMass Amherst in 2016 had average combined SAT scores 23 points higher than out-of-state students.
It could be because Massachusetts students are simply better prepared.
"Massachusetts students no doubt are very well-prepared for SATs and for standardized testing in general," said Mary Connaughton, one of the authors of the study. "But the question is: Should they be penalized for being well-prepared? If their academic standards are higher than those from out of state, shouldn't they get first dibs on a seat at UMass Amherst?"
For students accepted as freshmen in fall 2016, the average GPA of an accepted in-state freshman was 3.97, while the average for an out-of-state student was a little lower at 3.78.
Out-of-state students pay higher tuition and fees than in-state students. And that helps UMass Amherst balance its budget. Connaughton recognizes that.
"Now we know there are financial incentives to have out-of-state students come to the school, because out-of-state students pay a lot more," Connaughton said. "Total costs for an in-state student at UMass Amherst is about $30,000 now, and for out-of-state, that's $49,000, so it certainly makes economic sense for the university to want to attract students from out of state to help fill the budget gap."
In 2016, out-of-state students made up 26 percent of the freshman class.
State Sen. Michael Moore, co-chairman of the Legislature's Higher Education Committee, said if any preferential treatment should be given, it should be to in-state students.
"As it is, we have limited resources and those resources should be focused on our students," said Moore.
The Pioneer report finds that since 2008, the in-state acceptance rate at UMass Amherst has been lower than that for out-of-state students. It also finds that even as UMass Amherst is accepting more out-of-state students, fewer of those student choose to enroll, thus pushing UMass Amherst to accept less competitive students as it tries to increase its numbers of out-of-state students.
UMass Amherst said Chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy was not available for comment and that no one there has had time to review the report.
This segment aired on May 29, 2018.
