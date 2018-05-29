It's easier for out-of-state students to get into UMass Amherst than it is for in-state students, according to a study from the Pioneer Institute.

Since 2010, high school grade point averages and SAT scores for accepted students are lower on average for out-of-state students than for in-state students. The study also finds that in-state students admitted to UMass Amherst in 2016 had average combined SAT scores 23 points higher than out-of-state students.

It could be because Massachusetts students are simply better prepared.

"Massachusetts students no doubt are very well-prepared for SATs and for standardized testing in general," said Mary Connaughton, one of the authors of the study. "But the question is: Should they be penalized for being well-prepared? If their academic standards are higher than those from out of state, shouldn't they get first dibs on a seat at UMass Amherst?"

For students accepted as freshmen in fall 2016, the average GPA of an accepted in-state freshman was 3.97, while the average for an out-of-state student was a little lower at 3.78.

Out-of-state students pay higher tuition and fees than in-state students. And that helps UMass Amherst balance its budget. Connaughton recognizes that.

"Now we know there are financial incentives to have out-of-state students come to the school, because out-of-state students pay a lot more," Connaughton said. "Total costs for an in-state student at UMass Amherst is about $30,000 now, and for out-of-state, that's $49,000, so it certainly makes economic sense for the university to want to attract students from out of state to help fill the budget gap."

In 2016, out-of-state students made up 26 percent of the freshman class.

State Sen. Michael Moore, co-chairman of the Legislature's Higher Education Committee, said if any preferential treatment should be given, it should be to in-state students.

"As it is, we have limited resources and those resources should be focused on our students," said Moore.

The Pioneer report finds that since 2008, the in-state acceptance rate at UMass Amherst has been lower than that for out-of-state students. It also finds that even as UMass Amherst is accepting more out-of-state students, fewer of those student choose to enroll, thus pushing UMass Amherst to accept less competitive students as it tries to increase its numbers of out-of-state students.

UMass Amherst said Chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy was not available for comment and that no one there has had time to review the report.