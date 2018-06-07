A poster made by a Somerville kindergarten teacher — with instructions for her students on what to do during lockdown drills -- has generated conflicted feelings and a lot of buzz.

A parent, Georgy Cohen, tweeted a picture of the poster, writing: "This should not be hanging in my soon-to-be-kindergartener’s classroom."

The poster features a poem, hand-written in colored magic marker, written to the tune of "Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star." The poem reads, "Lockdown, lockdown, lock the door. Shut the lights off, say no more. Go behind the desk and hide. Wait until it's safe inside. Lockdown, lockdown, it's all done. Now it's time to have some fun!"

Cohen's Twitter post has been re-tweeted thousands of times. She later tweeted that the school is doing what it needs to do, adding: "My issue is with the political & cultural factors that brought us to this sad state. Please talk to your legislators about the need for gun reform."

WBUR's All Things Considered host Lisa Mullins spoke with Somerville School Superintendent Mary Skipper. Skipper won't name the school where the poster is hanging, but said she understands why people might find it hard to accept.