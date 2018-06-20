Edify
As charged an issue as charter schools have become since the enactment of the state's education reform act 25 years ago, there is still strong voter support for them in Massachusetts, according to a new WBUR poll on public education.
The poll was conducted for WBUR by MassINC and president Steve Koczela joined Morning Edition to discuss the results.
This segment aired on June 20, 2018.
