Support the news

Poll Finds Support For Charter Schools In Massachusetts04:26
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
June 20, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail

As charged an issue as charter schools have become since the enactment of the state's education reform act 25 years ago, there is still strong voter support for them in Massachusetts, according to a new WBUR poll on public education.

The poll was conducted for WBUR by MassINC and president Steve Koczela joined Morning Edition to discuss the results.

This segment aired on June 20, 2018.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news