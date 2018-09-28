Discussions around the allegations of sexual assault against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh have raised issues about teenagers and sex assault, accountability, and sex education.

Sex education is not uniform in Massachusetts schools. It's not required to be taught, and the guidelines for health education haven't been updated since 1999. A bill to update the state's sex education guidelines failed in the Legislature multiple times in recent years.

One program that does teach teenagers about sexuality is run by Planned Parenthood. The Get Real Teen Council trains peer educators in 10th through 12th grade. They go to schools and community organizations to offer workshops.

WBUR's All Things Considered host Lisa Mullins spoke with Planned Parenthood League of Massachusetts Manager of Youth and Professional Education Shira Cahn-Lipman about her concerns about what messages young people are getting from the Kavanaugh controversy — especially around issues such as consent.