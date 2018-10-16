A "personal rating" system used by Harvard University in its admissions decisions has become an early focus in the trial of a legal challenge to the school's use of race in admissions.

Lawyers for a group that claims Harvard discriminates against Asian-Americans say the rating system is vague and consistently rates them lower than any other ethnic group.

WBUR Edify reporter Carrie Jung was in federal court on Monday for day one of the trial, and joined Morning Edition to discuss what happened.