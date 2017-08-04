Sen. Flake On Pence: "I Think That He Would Be A Good President"

On this week's Freak Out and Carry On, co-host Ron Suskind asked Senator Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) what a possible Mike Pence presidency would look like. Flake responded "I just think the world of Mike and his family and I think that he would be a good president." Read the excerpt below and listen to the full episode:

Suskind: Going back to those days when you arrive in 2001, of course your kindred and colleague was [Vice President] Mike Pence. There is actually a conservative in the White House right now, Mike Pence. Tell us what a Pence presidency would look like because you know as well as I do there are people thinking about that right now. How could they not.

Flake: Well I am let me just say I admire Mike Pence a lot. I've known him since the '90s when we both ran conservative think tanks. And I just think the world of Mike and his family and I think that he would be a good president. One, Mike is, as you've seen, just kind and generous to a fault. And I can never see him using the kind of language that's been used. So I think that in terms of demeanor and comportment, then he would be quite a different president.

Suskind: And and if he offer you the vice presidency would you take it?

Flake: (laughs) I'm not going there! I think the world of Mike Pence.