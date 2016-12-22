close

December 22, 2016
By Fred Thys, WBUR
President-elect Donald Trump has promised to rescind President Barack Obama's executive orders on immigration, including those granting temporary protection from deportation to some students currently in the country illegally.

That has some colleges and universities worried that their students without legal resident status in the United States could find themselves essentially locked out of the country if they do not return from study abroad trips by Jan. 20, the day Trump takes the oath of office.

Reporter Fred Thys (@fredthys) of Here & Now contributor WBUR explains.

