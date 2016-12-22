Joshua Boyle and his wife Caitlan Coleman were backpacking in Afghanistan in 2012 when the Taliban-linked Haqqani network kidnapped them.

Patrick and Linda Boyle, Joshua's parents, join Here & Now's Robin Young to discuss why they are choosing to speak out, four days after the release of a video showing their son and Coleman in captivity with their two young sons.

Interview Highlights

On why the story hasn't gained more attention

Linda: "I think it makes people uncomfortable, and some people just don't like to be uncomfortable, and it's easy enough to turn away if you're not living it. So that's part of it. I think for a lot of people, I just call it an arrogant, judgmental attitude, that, 'I would never do that, so therefore it must be wrong.' But where would the world be at this time if nobody ever went beyond their own personal space?"

On criticism of the couple for backpacking in Afghanistan

Patrick: "Stop and think, people swim beyond their abilities, and we go out and save them, and people take steps... skiers ski out of bounds. When something goes wrong, adventurous people get rescued. They weren't stupid, and they didn't deserve this, nobody does. They were adventuresome, but they were responsible. They went there legally, they contacted tourist operators and accommodations beforehand, they communicated regularly with family and friends, and they had return tickets for early December, a couple of months before [Caitlan's] due date."