close

wbur

Current ChannelLive: On Point
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Here & Now Here & Now

Support the news

Wal-Mart Removes 'Bulletproof' T-Shirt From Website After Police Protest05:50

Play
December 22, 2016
Share
A Wal-Mart cart is seen in August 2015 in Miami. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)closemore
A Wal-Mart cart is seen in August 2015 in Miami. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The National Fraternal Order of Police wrote an open letter to Wal-Mart asking the company to remove a t-shirt with the word "Bulletproof," emblazoned above the slogan "Black Lives Matter," from their website. The t-shirt is being sold by a third-party company.

In its letter the FOP said,"Commercializing our difference will not help our local police and communities to build greater trust and respect for one another."

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Chuck Canterbury (@fopchuck), national president of the Fraternal Order of Police, about calls to remove the t-shirt.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Here & Now or Explore Audio.