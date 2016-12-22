The National Fraternal Order of Police wrote an open letter to Wal-Mart asking the company to remove a t-shirt with the word "Bulletproof," emblazoned above the slogan "Black Lives Matter," from their website. The t-shirt is being sold by a third-party company.

In its letter the FOP said,"Commercializing our difference will not help our local police and communities to build greater trust and respect for one another."

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Chuck Canterbury (@fopchuck), national president of the Fraternal Order of Police, about calls to remove the t-shirt.