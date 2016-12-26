close

Terminally Ill Toddler Becomes Internet Meme, Mom Fights Back09:36

December 26, 2016
Grayson Smith and his father, Kendyl. (Courtesy Jenny Smith)closemore
Grayson Smith and his father, Kendyl. (Courtesy Jenny Smith)

Grayson Smith is an Alabama toddler, born with heart and skull deformities, epilepsy, breathing difficulties and more. Though he wasn’t expected to survive his first weeks, he’s now a gregarious three-year-old.

His mother, Jenny Smith, started a Facebook page several years ago to get support from fellow parents, and to support other parents going through the same challenges as her own family. So she was surprised and dismayed when she found that photos of Grayson had been stolen from the page and were spreading around the internet as a cruel meme. She decided to fight back.

Jenny Smith joins Here & Now's Robin Young to tell her story.

Grayson Smith and his mother, Jenny. (Courtesy Jenny Smith)
Grayson Smith and his mother, Jenny. (Courtesy Jenny Smith)

