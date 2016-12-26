Arrests And Assaults In India Over Its National Anthem

At an international film festival in Kerala, 12 people were arrested because they remained seated during the playing of India’s national anthem.

In Chennai, eight people were assaulted and abused for not standing during the anthem. They were later arrested and charged with disrespecting India’s national anthem.

In the U.S., some athletes are kneeling when the Star Spangled Banner is played — as a means of protest.

Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks with Alex Marshall (@alexmarshall81), author of "Republic or Death!:Travels in Search of National Anthems," about the role of national anthems and why some countries take them more seriously than others.