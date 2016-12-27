Theranos, Encryption, Peter Thiel: The Best And Worst In Tech 2016

Support the news
At the start of the year, fraud allegations were just beginning for the $9 billion blood testing start-up Theranos. Then came more and more, until the company began its freefall.
Entrepreneur Peter Thiel, on the other hand, began 2016 as an outcast of sorts — a rare Donald Trump supporter in a sea of Silicon Valley liberals. Now, he is advising the president-elect and may have an outsize say in how technology policy will change.
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Edmund Lee (@edmundlee), managing editor of Recode, about the tech industry's winners, losers and other top stories in 2016.
Support the news
More Here & Now or Explore Audio.