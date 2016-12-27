close

How Chinese Manufacturers Are Preparing For Trump

December 27, 2016
President-elect Donald Trump has made promises to keep manufacturing in America, in part by imposing tariffs on countries like China.

Chinese manufacturers in places like Shenzhen, however, might not be as worried as you think.

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with Jason Bellini (@jasonbellini) of the Wall Street Journal about the biggest concerns Chinese companies face in the coming years, and whether a trade war could spring up.

