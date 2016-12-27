close

After Delays, Europe's Galileo Satellite System Goes Live

December 27, 2016
In this handout provided by the European Space Agency (ESA), Ariane Flight VA233 carrying four European Galileo navigation satellites launches Nov. 15, 2016 in Kourou, French Guiana. (Stephane Corvaja/ESA via Getty Images)
In this handout provided by the European Space Agency (ESA), Ariane Flight VA233 carrying four European Galileo navigation satellites launches Nov. 15, 2016 in Kourou, French Guiana. (Stephane Corvaja/ESA via Getty Images)

The European Union has finally launched it's satellite navigation system, Galileo, after years of setbacks. It's meant to rival America's GPS, which allows users to pinpoint an area within 16 feet. Galileo, on the other hand, aims to provide even more precise location data within 3 feet.

For more on this technology, Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with BBC business correspondent Russell Padmore.

Note: This BBC interview can be heard in the Here & Now podcast or with the WBUR app.

