After Delays, Europe's Galileo Satellite System Goes Live

The European Union has finally launched it's satellite navigation system, Galileo, after years of setbacks. It's meant to rival America's GPS, which allows users to pinpoint an area within 16 feet. Galileo, on the other hand, aims to provide even more precise location data within 3 feet.

For more on this technology, Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with BBC business correspondent Russell Padmore.

Note: This BBC interview can be heard in the Here & Now podcast or with the WBUR app.