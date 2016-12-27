close

Israel Says It's Moving Ahead With New Settlements After U.N. Vote

December 27, 2016
Jewish settler youth prepare barricades to block the entrance to a building in Amona, an unauthorized Israeli outpost in the West Bank, east of the Palestinian town of Ramallah, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016. (Ariel Schalit/AP)
Jewish settler youth prepare barricades to block the entrance to a building in Amona, an unauthorized Israeli outpost in the West Bank, east of the Palestinian town of Ramallah, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016. (Ariel Schalit/AP)

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said Tuesday he hopes the international community will be able to set a timetable to end Israeli settlements at an international Mideast conference in Paris next month.

The U.N. Security Council last week passed a resolution condemning settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem after President Barack Obama, in an unusual move, ordered the U.S. to abstain from the U.N. vote instead of vetoing it. But Israel is reportedly moving ahead with plans for thousands of new homes in East Jerusalem.

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti talks with Daniel Estrin (@DanielEstrin), Jerusalem correspondent for NPR, about how the vote is reverberating in Israel.

