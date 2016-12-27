Israel Says It's Moving Ahead With New Settlements After U.N. Vote

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said Tuesday he hopes the international community will be able to set a timetable to end Israeli settlements at an international Mideast conference in Paris next month.

The U.N. Security Council last week passed a resolution condemning settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem after President Barack Obama, in an unusual move, ordered the U.S. to abstain from the U.N. vote instead of vetoing it. But Israel is reportedly moving ahead with plans for thousands of new homes in East Jerusalem.

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti talks with Daniel Estrin (@DanielEstrin), Jerusalem correspondent for NPR, about how the vote is reverberating in Israel.