After the death of her friend's 6-year-old son, Tamara Letter wanted to do something to ease the family's pain. So she reached out to another woman who decided to anonymously shower the family with small gestures of kindness for a year.

Erika Lantz (@ejlantz) of Here & Now contributor Kind World (@WBURKindWorld) has the story of how the "Secret Sisters" formed a community around a family in need.