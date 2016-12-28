2016 Was A Good Year For NASA. What's Next?

Space exploration took significant leaps forward this year.

There were planets discovered and gravitational waves detected. NASA's Juno spacecraft got an up close look at Jupiter. Astronaut Scott Kelly's "year in space" mission provided a window into what a long-term space flight to Mars might mean for the human body.

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti talks with NASA deputy administrator Dava Newman (@DavaExplorer) about the year's accomplishments and setbacks, and what they might mean for the years ahead.