2016 Was A Good Year For NASA. What's Next?

December 28, 2016
This artist's rendering made available by NASA/JPL-Caltech shows the Juno spacecraft above Jupiter. (NASA and JPL-Caltech/AP)
This artist's rendering made available by NASA/JPL-Caltech shows the Juno spacecraft above Jupiter. (NASA and JPL-Caltech/AP)

Space exploration took significant leaps forward this year.

There were planets discovered and gravitational waves detected. NASA's Juno spacecraft got an up close look at Jupiter. Astronaut Scott Kelly's "year in space" mission provided a window into what a long-term space flight to Mars might mean for the human body.

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti talks with NASA deputy administrator Dava Newman (@DavaExplorer) about the year's accomplishments and setbacks, and what they might mean for the years ahead.

4 Of This Year's Top Stories From Space
  1. Scientists confirm discovery of Earth-like planet in habitable zone
  2. NASA's Juno spacecraft orbits Jupiter
  3. Gravitational waves discovery confirms Einstein's theory
  4. Scott Kelly: What a year in space does to the human body

