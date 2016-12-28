DJ Sessions: The Best Music Of 2016 (And A Look Ahead To 2017)

Support the news
KCRW DJs Travis Holcombe (@TravisHolcombe) and Chris Muckley (@cmuckley) join Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti to discuss their favorite music of 2016, and what they're looking forward to in 2017.
Note: We have a Spotify playlist and an Apple Music playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions.
Anderson .Paak, "Am I Wrong"
Bombino, "Timtar"
Tom Misch, "Watch Me Dance"
The Lemon Twigs, "Baby Baby"
Paul & The Tall Trees, "Crack of Dawn"
Warbly Jets, "Alive"
