DJ Sessions: The Best Music Of 2016 (And A Look Ahead To 2017)

KCRW DJs Travis Holcombe (@TravisHolcombe) and Chris Muckley (@cmuckley) join Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti to discuss their favorite music of 2016, and what they're looking forward to in 2017.

Note: We have a Spotify playlist and an Apple Music playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions.

Music From The Segment

Anderson .Paak, "Am I Wrong"

Bombino, "Timtar"

Tom Misch, "Watch Me Dance"

The Lemon Twigs, "Baby Baby"

Paul & The Tall Trees, "Crack of Dawn"

One Artist To Watch In 2017

Warbly Jets, "Alive"