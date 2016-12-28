close

Harvard Scientist Retracts Groundbreaking Diabetes Study

December 28, 2016
In 2013, Harvard University stem cell scientist Douglas Melton and his team published a paper in the journal Cell reporting that a hormone found in the liver could help increase insulin production.

The findings offered a new possibility for treating diabetes. But the conclusions were soon questioned, as they couldn't be reproduced.

Damian Garde (@damiangarde), a biotech reporter for the health and medicine publication STAT, talks with Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti about the paper, and why it's been retracted.

