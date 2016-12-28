close

In 30 Countries, Solar And Wind Now Cost The Same As Fossil Fuels, Report Says

December 28, 2016
Wind turbines cover the landscape on a government sponsored wind farm in La Rumorosa, Mexico, in March 2010. (Guillermo Arias/AP)closemore
In 2016, the price of solar and wind energy dropped in more than 30 countries to the same as — or less than — that of fossil fuels, according to a new report by the World Economic Forum.

Michael Drexler, senior director and head of investor industries at the World Economic Forum (@wef), says that within a few years, the dramatic price shift could extend to two-thirds of all nations. He speaks with Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti about the the report, and why the price of renewable energy is falling.

