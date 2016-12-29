close

wbur

Current ChannelLive: Fresh Air
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Here & Now Here & Now

Support the news

Why Self-Driving Cars Won 2016

December 29, 2016
Share
A self driving Uber drives across the 31st street bridge in Pittsburgh during a media preview, Monday, Sept. 12, 2016. (Gene J. Puskar/AP)closemore
A self driving Uber drives across the 31st street bridge in Pittsburgh during a media preview, Monday, Sept. 12, 2016. (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

The automotive industry had a good year in sales. It had an even better year in innovation.

Uber introduced autonomous vehicles to the streets of Pittsburgh. General Motors started its Maven project and teamed up with Lyft as it continued its shift from "auto company" to "mobility company." Tesla saw great interest in its semi-autonomous "autopilot" mode, though it also faced skepticism after a fatal accident while that mode was engaged.

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with Michelle Krebs (@MichKrebs), director of automotive relations at Cox Automotive and senior analyst at Autotrader, about 2016's top auto stories.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Here & Now or Explore Audio.