How The Replacements Straddled A Fine Line Between Fame And Failure

December 29, 2016
By Alex Ashlock
The Replacements remain one of rock's best-loved bands. But they also lived up to the title of a biography released this year — "Trouble Boys: The True Story Of The Replacements."

"Opportunity disregarded," is the way author Bob Mehr (@bobmehr) describes the band's career, which started when they formed in Minneapolis in 1979 and ended when the broke up in 1991.

Here & Now's Alex Ashlock spoke with Mehr in March at Ardent Studios in Memphis, where the Replacements recorded one of their albums, "Pleased To Meet Me."

Alex Ashlock Producer/Director, Here & Now
Before joining Here & Now in fall 2005, Alex Ashlock served nearly eight years as senior producer of WBUR's Morning Edition.

