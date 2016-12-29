How The Replacements Straddled A Fine Line Between Fame And Failure

Support the news
The Replacements remain one of rock's best-loved bands. But they also lived up to the title of a biography released this year — "Trouble Boys: The True Story Of The Replacements."
"Opportunity disregarded," is the way author Bob Mehr (@bobmehr) describes the band's career, which started when they formed in Minneapolis in 1979 and ended when the broke up in 1991.
Here & Now's Alex Ashlock spoke with Mehr in March at Ardent Studios in Memphis, where the Replacements recorded one of their albums, "Pleased To Meet Me."
Alex Ashlock Producer/Director, Here & Now
Before joining Here & Now in fall 2005, Alex Ashlock served nearly eight years as senior producer of WBUR's Morning Edition.
