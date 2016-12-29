Investigation Finds 3,000 Neighborhoods With Worse Lead Problems Than Flint

The city of Flint still doesn't have clean water. It's been more than two and a half years since the city switched its water supply, and lead first appeared in its tap water.

But a new investigation by the Reuters news agency found that even with the water crisis, there are places elsewhere in the U.S. with more dangerous lead poisoning than Flint.

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti talks with Michael Pell, a data journalist with Reuters, about some of the neighborhoods Reuters found around the country where as many as 40 to 50 percent of children have been found to have elevated lead levels.