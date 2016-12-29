close

How The VA Is Changing Itself

December 29, 2016
The seal affixed to the front of the Department of Veterans Affairs building in Washington in June 2013. (Charles Dharapak/AP)closemore
The transition team for President-elect Donald Trump says he is considering privatizing healthcare for veterans in an effort to expand and improve, two years after a major scandal at the Department of Veterans Affairs exposed widespread problems.

But by several accounts, the department has already improved dramatically, with claims falling by 90 percent and performance exceeding the private sector in 96 percent of outpatient measures, according to a study by the RAND corporation.

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with Curt Nickisch (@CurtNickisch) of Harvard Business Review about the reported improvements and how the is VA is transforming.

