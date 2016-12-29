It's Not Greed That Drives White-Collar Crime, Author Says

Why do people with plenty of power and money end up committing fraud, embezzlement and other white-collar crimes?

That was the question Eugene Soltes (@eugenesoltes), a Harvard Business School professor, sought to answer when he reached out to dozens of former top executives who'd been convicted of criminal activity.

Soltes turned those conversations into a new book, "Why They Do It: Inside the Mind of the White-Collar Criminal," and talked about it with Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti.