Trump's Pick For Ambassador To Israel Would Overturn Long-Standing U.S. Policy

David Friedman, President-elect Donald Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel, has said he doesn't think Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank are illegal. He's also said that the two-state solution long sought by peace brokers is a "narrative," and that he'd like the U.S. diplomatic mission to move to Jerusalem, which Palestinians also claim as their capital.

Associated Press reporter Josh Lederman (@joshledermanAP) joins Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti to profile Friedman and discuss how, if confirmed, he would reshape policies that have defined U.S.-Israeli relations for decades.