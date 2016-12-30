close

Trump's Pick For Ambassador To Israel Would Overturn Long-Standing U.S. Policy

December 30, 2016
In this photo provided by Kasowitz, Benson, Torres & Friedman LLP, David Friedman, President-elect Donald Trump's choice for ambassador to Israel. (Kasowitz, Benson, Torres & Friedman LLP via AP)closemore
David Friedman, President-elect Donald Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel, has said he doesn't think Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank are illegal. He's also said that the two-state solution long sought by peace brokers is a "narrative," and that he'd like the U.S. diplomatic mission to move to Jerusalem, which Palestinians also claim as their capital.

Associated Press reporter Josh Lederman (@joshledermanAP) joins Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti to profile Friedman and discuss how, if confirmed, he would reshape policies that have defined U.S.-Israeli relations for decades.

