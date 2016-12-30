close

wbur

Current ChannelLive: Here & Now
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Here & Now Here & Now

Support the news

Second-Largest U.S. Union Will Slash Budget To Prepare For Trump Presidency

December 30, 2016
Share

The Service Employees International Union issued an internal memo, saying it will cut its annual budget by 30 percent in the next year.

In the memo, SEIU president Mary Kay Henry blamed the $90-million reduction in part on President-elect Donald Trump, writing "because the far right will control all three branches of the federal government, we will face serious threats to the ability of working people to join together in unions."

Here & Now's Lisa Mullins speaks with Michael Regan (@Reganonymous), senior editor for Bloomberg News, about the announcement and how it may resonate with workers, political leaders and other unions.

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Here & Now or Explore Audio.