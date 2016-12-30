Second-Largest U.S. Union Will Slash Budget To Prepare For Trump Presidency

The Service Employees International Union issued an internal memo, saying it will cut its annual budget by 30 percent in the next year.

In the memo, SEIU president Mary Kay Henry blamed the $90-million reduction in part on President-elect Donald Trump, writing "because the far right will control all three branches of the federal government, we will face serious threats to the ability of working people to join together in unions."

Here & Now's Lisa Mullins speaks with Michael Regan (@Reganonymous), senior editor for Bloomberg News, about the announcement and how it may resonate with workers, political leaders and other unions.