What Two Journalists Learned Tracing The Lives Of America's Working Poor

January 02, 2017
Chris Brown, working at the Evergreen Cooperative Laundry in Cleveland. He started out sweeping floors. Now he’s a supervisor. The worker-owned company is a bright spot in one of the neediest American cities, where nearly 40 percent of residents live in poverty. (Courtesy Matt Black/Magnum Photos via Smithsonian)closemore
Chris Brown, working at the Evergreen Cooperative Laundry in Cleveland. He started out sweeping floors. Now he’s a supervisor. The worker-owned company is a bright spot in one of the neediest American cities, where nearly 40 percent of residents live in poverty. (Courtesy Matt Black/Magnum Photos via Smithsonian)

Seventy-five years ago, writer James Agee and photographer Walker Evans documented the lives of poor, rural Americans in the classic book "Let Us Now Praise Famous Men."

Thirty years later, journalists Dale Maharidge (@dalemaharidge) and Michael Williamson revisited that story and produced their own book, "And Their Children After Them," which won a Pulitzer Prize for nonfiction in 1990.

Maharidge and photographer Matt Black took another look at America's working poor for a new article in Smithsonian Magazine. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd talks with Maharidge about the story.

