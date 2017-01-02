What Two Journalists Learned Tracing The Lives Of America's Working Poor

Seventy-five years ago, writer James Agee and photographer Walker Evans documented the lives of poor, rural Americans in the classic book "Let Us Now Praise Famous Men."

Thirty years later, journalists Dale Maharidge (@dalemaharidge) and Michael Williamson revisited that story and produced their own book, "And Their Children After Them," which won a Pulitzer Prize for nonfiction in 1990.

Maharidge and photographer Matt Black took another look at America's working poor for a new article in Smithsonian Magazine. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd talks with Maharidge about the story.