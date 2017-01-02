ISIS Claims Responsibility For Attack In Turkey

The ISIS-linked Aamaq News Agency said today the attack on Istanbul's popular Reina nightclub was carried out by a "heroic soldier of the caliphate who attacked the most famous nightclub where Christians were celebrating their pagan feast."

The New Year's morning attack left 39 people dead and dozens more injured. The gunman escaped and a manhunt for him is underway.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd checks in with the BBC's Selin Girit (@selingirit).

With reporting from The Associated Press

