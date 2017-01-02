close

wbur

Current ChannelLive: On Point
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Here & Now Here & Now

Support the news

ISIS Claims Responsibility For Attack In Turkey

January 02, 2017
Share
Carnations lay on the ground, near the scene, a day after an attack at a popular nightclub in Istanbul, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. Turkey's state-run news agency says police have detained eight people in connection with the Istanbul nightclub attack. The gunman, who escaped after carrying out the attack, wasn't among the eight. The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the attack, which killed 39 people, most of them foreigners. (Halit Onur Sandal/AP)closemore
Carnations lay on the ground, near the scene, a day after an attack at a popular nightclub in Istanbul, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. Turkey's state-run news agency says police have detained eight people in connection with the Istanbul nightclub attack. The gunman, who escaped after carrying out the attack, wasn't among the eight. The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the attack, which killed 39 people, most of them foreigners. (Halit Onur Sandal/AP)

The ISIS-linked Aamaq News Agency said today the attack on Istanbul's popular Reina nightclub was carried out by a "heroic soldier of the caliphate who attacked the most famous nightclub where Christians were celebrating their pagan feast."

The New Year's morning attack left 39 people dead and dozens more injured. The gunman escaped and a manhunt for him is underway.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd checks in with the BBC's Selin Girit (@selingirit).

With reporting from The Associated Press

Note: This BBC interview can be heard in the Here & Now podcast or with the WBUR app.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Here & Now or Explore Audio.