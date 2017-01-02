January 2, 2017: Hour 2

In hour two of Here & Now's Jan. 2, 2017 full broadcast, we look ahead to what Republican lawmakers' biggest priorities will be with Congress set to return tomorrow. Also, although Donald Trump is not president yet, his words still carry a lot of weight. Matt Slaughter, dean of the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College, discusses the power the president has to move markets. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.