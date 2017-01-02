close

Donald Trump's Power To Move Markets

January 02, 2017
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaking at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland in July 2016. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Donald Trump is not president yet, but his words already carry a lot of weight. Pharmaceutical stocks took a dive last month when he told Time magazine that he doesn't like “what’s happened with drug prices.” And he promised to bring them down.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd talks more about the power the president has to move markets with Matt Slaughter, dean of the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College. Slaughter also served on the Council of Economic Advisors in the George W. Bush administration.

