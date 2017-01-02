'The Fits' Takes Viewers Inside The World Of Innovative Dance

Some critics are calling "The Fits" one of the best overlooked movies of 2016. It tells the story of the Lionesses, a girls' drill team in Cincinnati that specializes in innovative dance forms. The movie uses members of the real Cincinnati drill team, Q-Kidz, in the cast.

We revisit a conversation from June 2016 in which Here & Now's Robin Young spoke with Q-Kidz member Royalty Hightower, "The Fits" director Anna Rose Holmer (@BARFH) and Marquicia Jones Woods, associate producer of the film and founder and director of the Q-Kidz.