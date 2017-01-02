close

'The Fits' Takes Viewers Inside The World Of Innovative Dance

January 02, 2017
Royalty Hightower, in her role as Toni in the new film "The Fits." (Courtesy/The Fits Film)closemore
Royalty Hightower, in her role as Toni in the new film "The Fits." (Courtesy/The Fits Film)

Some critics are calling "The Fits" one of the best overlooked movies of 2016. It tells the story of the Lionesses, a girls' drill team in Cincinnati that specializes in innovative dance forms. The movie uses members of the real Cincinnati drill team, Q-Kidz, in the cast.

We revisit a conversation from June 2016 in which Here & Now's Robin Young spoke with Q-Kidz member Royalty Hightower, "The Fits" director Anna Rose Holmer (@BARFH) and Marquicia Jones Woods, associate producer of the film and founder and director of the Q-Kidz.

