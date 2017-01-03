close

Could Dylann Roof Become A Martyr For White Supremacists?

January 03, 2017
In this June 19, 2015, file photo, police tape surrounds the parking lot behind the Emanuel AME Church as FBI forensic experts work the crime scene, where nine people where shot by Dylann Storm Roof, in Charleston, S.C. (Stephen B. Morton/AP)closemore
Dylann Roof has chosen to represent himself during the sentencing phase of his trial. As he awaits his fate, what are white supremacist organizations saying about him?

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti talks with Robert Futrell, a professor of sociology at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and co-author of "American Swastika: Inside the U.S. White Power Movement’s Hidden Space of Hate," about how Roof's trial is resonating among white supremacists.

